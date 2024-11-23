F1 News: Franco Colapinto Could Miss Las Vegas GP After 50G Crash As Williams Gives Update
Argentine driver Franco Colapinto was involved in a severe crash during the Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying session. The 21-year-old racer, who has quickly made a name for himself in Formula 1, suffered an impact with the barriers exceeding 50G. Despite the severity of the crash, Colapinto managed to exit the vehicle independently and was promptly taken for a medical evaluation.
Williams Racing promptly released a statement explaining that Colapinto had been released from the medical center but will need to have another evaluation to clear him for the race. The team stated:
"During Qualifying Franco sustained a significant impact of over 50G, requiring a medical check up. An impact of this magnitude is obviously significant and severe and he will need to be evaluated again tomorrow before we will know whether he is clear to race. Franco’s health is all that matters and we are glad he is otherwise okay. We will provide further updates when we can."
The incident took place during the Q2 phase of the qualifying session on Friday night, causing a delay of over 20 minutes in the proceedings. The Argentine driver was on his final lap, pushing his Williams FW46 to its limits in an attempt to secure a spot in the top-10 shootout. However, a misjudgment at Turn 16 resulted in Colapinto clipping the inside wall. This mistake had a catastrophic domino effect, sending his car careening across the track before making violent contact with the outside concrete barrier at a tremendous speed. The collision was forceful enough to dislodge the wall and leave his vehicle with substantial damage.
This latest crash adds to a string of misfortunes for the Grove-based squad, who recently faced similar challenges at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where both vehicles required significant repairs. The incident at Las Vegas poses yet another mechanical and financial hurdle for the team, who must not only ensure Colapinto's car is race-ready but also manage Formula 1's strict cost cap regulations.
In accordance with Formula 1's rigorous safety protocols, the medical car was immediately deployed following the crash. Colapinto's medical examination is essential to determine his eligibility for Saturday's race, a necessity given the potentially serious impacts of the high G-force collision. His ability to vacate the car unassisted and his initial communication over the race radio that he was okay suggest a positive outlook, yet the long-term effects of the incident cannot be overlooked.
Despite being relatively new to Formula 1, with only six races under his belt after replacing Logan Sargeant, Colapinto has quickly gained recognition in the motorsport community. There is even talk of potential offers from top-flight teams like Red Bull, which could see him replace Sergio Perez or move to VCARB should team dynamics change.