F1 News: Franco Colapinto Opens Up On Williams Team Boss Talks After 50G Las Vegas Crash
Williams interim driver Franco Colapinto has shared details of his discussions with team principal James Vowles following his 50G crash during Q2 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which marked the team’s sixth crash in just three race weekends. While Colapinto admitted that Vowles "wasn't very happy" about the incident, the Argentine also commended his team boss's leadership, confirming his confidence that Vowles' approach will eventually steer Williams back to the top of the grid.
The Williams Formula 1 team landed in Las Vegas after two disastrous weekends in Mexico and Brazil, where the team suffered from five crashes that ensured the repair bills made up a significant part of the budget. While the availability of spare parts for future races was also speculated to be a concern, Vowles had warned that more crashes could eat up the team's 2025 developmental budget.
Unfortunately, his fears were realized when Colapinto misjudged the inside wall of Turn 16, clipping it with his FW46 F1 car. The impact sent him hurtling across the track and slamming into the opposite barrier, leaving the car sliding helplessly while the driver became a mere passenger. With all four tires destroyed, there was nothing Colapinto could do to regain control.
Despite enduring a massive 50G impact, the young driver miraculously emerged unscathed from the wreckage. However, as a precautionary measure, he was promptly taken to the medical center for further evaluation due to the severity of the crash. After several hours of assessment, he was ultimately declared fit to race, receiving clearance to compete the following day.
The 21-year-old driver revealed the obvious fact that his team boss wasn't pleased with the events but praised him for his support. He said:
"Well, he wasn't very happy, but he has always been very, very supportive, and I take out of every bad moment some very positive things.
"And this is every time because of James and his thinking, his mentality and his way of moving forward as a team leader and as a team, and I think I learned a lot from him.
"He has been an amazing team leader for the little time I've been working with him and I know how important this is for him and for me.
"But when these things happen, when two tough weekends in a row happen, the mentality and the will to keep pushing forward and getting up and finding a solution to the problem is his strength and always finding a positive thing in the negatives.
"That is very important, and what is going to move this team back to the top."
Colapinto started the race on the Las Vegas Street Circuit from the pitlane and went on to secure 14th place, while his teammate Alex Albon had to retire from the race after suffering from cooling issues on his car mid-race.