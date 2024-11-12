F1 News: Franco Colapinto's Manager Reveals Future Plans Amid Red Bull 2025 Rumors
Williams interim driver Franco Colapinto's manager, Maria Catarineu, is confident that the Argentine driver will remain in Formula 1 for the 2025 season. This announcement fuels intrigue around his future, particularly given recent rumors linking him to a potential move to Red Bull as a replacement for Sergio Perez.
Colapinto stepped in for Logan Sargeant at Williams for the remainder of the 2024 season, and his string of impressive performances has sparked interest from several Formula 1 teams looking to sign him in the future.
Although the F2 and Williams Academy driver could have stayed with Williams, the team has signed Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season to race alongside Alex Albon. As a result, team principal James Vowles has been actively working to connect Colapinto with another team on the F1 grid.
Speculation about the 21-year-old driver potentially moving to Red Bull next year arose after Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was seen visiting the Williams motorhome at Interlagos during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend. The Alpine F1 team is also reportedly interested in offering Colapinto a seat in the future. However, Catarineu confirmed that Williams is focused on retaining the young talent. Speaking to Argentinean television station Campeones TV, as reported by PlanetF1, she stated:
“What is certain is that right now we are with Williams and we are still with Williams. It’s no secret as you have seen, that there is a very big will for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025.
“It’s a subject that is no secret and we are working on it obviously. I want to deny the rumours that there is something signed for next year. We are currently still with Williams at the moment.
“I want to say that Williams is the first one who is looking for the best option for Franco. It’s a great team and we feel like a family.
“Williams’ results are improving. I know that their intention is to look for the best deal for Franco for the future. Williams are the first ones to know that Franco deserves to stay in F1 and they are trying to make it happen. But nothing has been signed and I can’t confirm anything.
“We would love to stay at Williams, but they already have their contracts. So they are looking for the best structure to keep Franco in F1 in the best way for both Franco and Williams. But at the moment it doesn’t look like a possibility to continue with Williams in 2025.”
Coalpinto's manager added that Williams has been trying its best to ensure he ends up in a good place where he can be elevated further. When asked about discussions with Red Bull, she said:
“This would have to be confirmed by Williams. I know James has said to various media outlets that he is in talks with various teams. It would have to be Williams who would have to say with which teams they are negotiating.
“It is clear that many scenarios are being worked out. But what people need to know is that there is a strong desire on many sides for Franco to continue in F1 in 2025. I think the public wants it, F1 itself wants it and Williams wants it too because they want the best for him.
“In the end, it’s the teams that talk to each other. It’s very common in F1. James Vowles is just trying to help Franco. Franco is a Williams driver. He is trying to get Franco in the best possible place and in the best possible position for him. Indeed, it’s very common for them to talk to each other and see how they can work out a deal if that’s what they want to do.”
Catarineu was then asked to rate, on a scale of one to 10, the chances of Colapinto's involvement in the sport in 2025. She confidently stated:
“20.
“I think when so many people put so much intention into making something happen, it would be fair that it ends up happening.”