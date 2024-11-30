F1 News: Franco Colapinto Spotted In Meeting With Williams Rival In Qatar
According to Planet F1, Williams driver Franco Colapinto has been spotted with Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore in Qatar. This meeting has ignited speculation about Colapinto's future, particularly his possible move for the 2025 racing season. Colapinto's current team, Williams, has commitments with drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon for 2025, leaving the Argentine driver without a seat next year.
Colapinto made headlines earlier this year when he stepped in to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams. He instantly impressed, scoring points in Azerbaijan and the United States, which swiftly attracted attention from major teams.
James Vowles, the team principal at Williams, has praised Colapinto’s contributions and has confirmed that he is keen to do what he can to keep the Argentine driver on the grid next year, even though it will not be with Williams. Speaking to the media, Vowles commented:
"The best I can really tell you is we're actively working with teams that are interested to try and find the right arrangement that helps Franco, that protects Franco as well and protects all parties," Vowles said. "So it's very much in those lines.
"It's never straightforward between Formula 1 teams because you're fighting on track and you're trying to find a solution for a career of a young man. But answering the question, he's earning his place.
"He needs to do more on track to keep earning his place as a result of things, but he's shining, and that's why there's interest from teams.
"And our responsibility in that is I have a responsibility both towards him and Williams. And hopefully we'll have some great news to be able to talk to everyone about, but today that isn't available."
Vowles added:
"I mean, these sorts of things are always hard to do because you're talking about multiple teams talking together.
"But it'll be something that I'm confident before the last race of the season we'll have nailed, but it's really hard for me to pinpoint where in between those two timelines."
Alpine has already secured rookie driver Jack Doohan to drive alongside Pierre Gasly for 2025. However, the meeting between Briatore and Colapinto has raised questions as to whether the French team could make a last-minute change to it's driver line-up for next year.
Colapinto currently has five points in the Drivers' Standings, placing him in 19th position out of 23 drivers. He is just one point ahead of VCARB's Liam Lawson and is two points behind Ferrari and Haas reserve driver Oliver Bearman who is set to join the American team in a full-time seat in 2025.