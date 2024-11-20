F1 News: Franco's Colapinto's Manager Claps Back At Critics In Pointed Social Media Post
Williams interim racing driver Franco Colapinto's manager has taken a bold stance against critics by asking them to "shut up" on social media platform X. While the Argentine driver started the season on a high note, his repeat crashes in Brazil under tough conditions attracted severe criticism, as well as the controversy sparked by his association with Argentine actress China Suarez.
Colapinto's journey from starting 2024 as a Formula 2 driver to positioning himself as a strong contender for a 2025 Red Bull Formula 1 seat has been nothing short of remarkable. Williams elevated their Academy talent to Logan Sargeant's seat from the Italian Grand Prix onwards, giving Colapinto a golden opportunity to showcase his skills in the top tier. His tenure in the seat, however, is temporary, as Carlos Sainz is set to take over in 2025.
The 21-year-old has turned heads with his remarkable performances in his first four Grands Prix, earning five points in his debut season thus far, surpassing Sargeant's tally during his time with Williams. This standout achievement has reportedly caught the attention of both Alpine and Red Bull, who are rumored to be interested in securing Colapinto's talents for the future, especially as he has yet to confirm a full-time Formula 1 seat for 2025.
In Brazil though, the rookie driver was put to test in the worst conditions, where even Formula 1 veterans such as Fernando Alonso spun out and crashed his AMR24 F1 car. Colapinto's promising reputation took a hit during the Sao Paulo Grand Prix weekend, where he crashed twice—first during the delayed Sunday morning qualifying and later in the wet race, colliding into the barrier under Safety Car conditions.
Fans criticized the Williams interim driver for his errors and questioned his potential to secure a seat with Red Bull. The controversy deepened when Colapinto was seen walking with Argentine actress China Suarez, sparking dating rumors. Suarez, who reportedly has a controversial reputation in Argentina, drew negative reactions from fans over the alleged connection. The two events prompted a response from Colapinto's management team, namely the director of Bullet Sports Management, Jamie Campbell-Walter, who stated on X:
"Listen carefully because I will only say this once. Stop with your opinions, stop with your insults and stop telling us how we should do our job.
"I will deal with it and I don’t need anymore comments. I was here long before any of you supporting Franco and will be here long after. Everyone makes mistakes and he will learn from them. Let’s focus on Vegas and racing, but to do that, I need you all to shut up."
As Formula 1 prepares for the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend, all eyes will be on how Colapinto tackles the glittering, light-studded street circuit under unusually cold conditions. Equally intriguing will be whether the surrounding controversy escalates or fades away.