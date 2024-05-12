F1 News: Fred Vasseur Optimistic - 'Battle with Red Bull Every Weekend'
Ferrari's Team Boss, Frederic Vasseur, shares a cautiously optimistic outlook for the ongoing Formula 1 season, particularly about challenging Red Bull in the races ahead. Citing consistent performance and upcoming upgrades, Vasseur foresees a potential rivalry that could pivot the team dynamics this season.
As the Formula 1 season progresses, Ferrari's trajectory has shown mixed yet promising signals, hinting at a strengthening contest, at least at the front of the grid, not including the seemingly unbreakable Red Bull team. Under the leadership of Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari not only secured consistent podium finishes in the initial races of 2024, but also dealt with Carlos Sainz's surprise surgery with a brilliant drive by Ollie Bearman in Saudi Arabia. However, a rebound in Miami, with Charles Leclerc placing third in both the sprint and the main Grand Prix, has fueled a renewed vigor within the team.
Vasseur's strategic viewpoint reflects both a realistic assessment of the current competitive landscape and an insightful foresight into the possibilities that Ferrari’s upcoming upgrades might unlock. Speaking candidly about Ferrari's prospects, the frenchman is optimistic about the remainder of their 2024 campaign.
"I honestly think Red Bull is still in front, Max could probably have won without the safety car story. I don't want to draw any conclusions from this, but he had pole position and they still have a small advantage," stated Vasseur.
The anticipation builds as the Scuderia approaches the Imola Grand Prix, a race that holds strategic significance due to it not only being on home soil, but also seeing a hefty upgrade to the SF-24. While Vasseur tempers expectations regarding the scale of these upgrades, he retains quiet confidence.
"We go for development. And once we are ready, we produce parts. The fact that Imola is close to the factory also helps to take something with us because we can release the parts a little later. We don't have to expect that it will be a game changer, but it is so close together that this can bring performance," explained Vasseur.
Yet, Vasseur is quick to underscore that advancements in technology are only part of the equation.
"I think we have thought a lot about the development of this current car and if we take anything with us, it will never be a mega upgrade. It is true that if you have four or five cars within one tenth in qualifying If you can bring one tenth with you it will be a game changer for the weekend. But a large part of the result is also due to what we do with the drivers and the setup of the car during the weekend, just like the management of the tires. We don't just have to think about upgrades and development. It's also the work we do on the track," Vasseur added.
Moreover, he believes that consistent performance and a good strategy could shift the pressure onto Red Bull.
"If we're able to do a good job and put everything together, then we're there. It means we put a little bit of pressure on them and they have to be a little bit more aggressive with their strategy. They're not in the comfort zone from last year, where it didn't matter what happened, because after lap 2 they were in the lead. I think that's a game changer in the management of the race. I think this is an opportunity for us, because if we still make a small step, I think we are in a very good position to fight with them every weekend."