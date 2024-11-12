F1 News: Fred Vasseur Reveals Key Details About Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Signing
Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed key details about Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move, which was announced on February 1. The team boss described how smoothly discussions and the signing process unfolded since Hamilton was eager about the switch. However, he insisted that the seven-time world champion "comes to win" and is "not on vacation."
Hamilton's shocking Ferrari signing announcement before the season officially began left the Formula 1 world in disbelief, given his close relationship with Mercedes, where he secured six world championship titles over a span of 11 years.
The move was partly motivated by his pursuit of an eighth world championship title, as Mercedes has faced ongoing struggles with its F1 cars under the ground-effect regulations introduced in 2022. Last season, the Brackley outfit went winless, compared to securing three victories so far this year. Despite showing an encouraging mid-season pace, challenges remain, as noticed at Interlagos, where Hamilton voiced his frustrations, citing issues with grip and declaring the car’s performance the "worst" it had been all season.
Ferrari, meanwhile, has demonstrated consistent performance throughout the 2024 season with frequent podium finishes. Racing for Formula 1’s oldest and most iconic team, where legends like Michael Schumacher made history, has always been Hamilton's dream. As a result, Vasseur revealed that it was fairly easy to conclude the deal with Hamilton. He told Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by PlanetF1:
“It wasn’t difficult actually.
“Ferrari has always been in his thoughts in some ways and now the stars have aligned.
“But he comes to win, not on vacation. And I’m convinced that we have everything to try.”
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, with whom Hamilton shares a close friendship, revealed that the British driver could secure his eighth title if Ferrari gave him a competent car. Speaking to the PA news agency via F1Technical, he said:
“He said he was going to stay and then he decided to go. But people change their minds and circumstances change and you have to respect that. Today’s opinion might be different tomorrow and I have no hard feelings.
“If Ferrari is able to give Lewis a competitive car, he can win a world championship. There is no doubt about that. I will always have a personal relationship with Lewis and I will look back at the great times, professionally and personally.
“When Lewis moves to Ferrari he becomes a competitor but I will always wish him happy days."