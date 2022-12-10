F1 News: Fred Vasseur remains the favourite to join Ferrari as team principal

Fred Vasseur is still considered the favourite to join Ferrari as team principal next season as the Italian squad looks to make a smooth transition after Binotto's departure.

Binotto was at the helm of Ferrari's F1 operations for four years but spent almost three decades working with the Scuderia.

Ferrari will be forced to minimise the impact of his resignation and restructure the team so they can reassert themselves as threats for the championship next year.

With the 2023 season only months away, it seems unlikely that Binotto's absence from the team will impact Ferrari's car season.

The next Ferrari machine will already be far into the development process, so the new Ferrari team principal is unlikely to have any significant impact in this regard.

However, it will be essential for the next team boss to identify and address the weaknesses that have persistently plagued the Italian squad.

Reliability issues, poor strategy calls and general operational mistakes proved costly for Ferrari in a season when they could have fought for the championship.

Red Bull also demonstrated a greater capacity for development in 2022, with Ferrari's inability to improve mid-season proving a consistent limiting factor for the team.

These areas will be a top priority for the incoming team principal, so it will take a few months before any potential improvements can be observed.

According to it.motorsport.com, Fred Vasseur is still the favourite to join the Scuderia ahead of 2023.

Vasseur appears the most viable option for the team next season, given that no other team principals in F1 appear available.

Ferrari might consider looking beyond the sport for new leadership, but this seems a relatively unlikely course of action.

With next year marking the second year of Formula 1's new regulations, it will be crucial for Ferrari to keep itself at the front of the pack.