Skip to main content
F1 News: Fred Vasseur remains the favourite to join Ferrari as team principal

F1 News: Fred Vasseur remains the favourite to join Ferrari as team principal

Vasseur is expected to join Ferrari in 2023.

Vasseur is expected to join Ferrari in 2023.

Fred Vasseur is still considered the favourite to join Ferrari as team principal next season as the Italian squad looks to make a smooth transition after Binotto's departure. 

Binotto was at the helm of Ferrari's F1 operations for four years but spent almost three decades working with the Scuderia.

Ferrari will be forced to minimise the impact of his resignation and restructure the team so they can reassert themselves as threats for the championship next year. 

With the 2023 season only months away,  it seems unlikely that Binotto's absence from the team will impact Ferrari's car season. 

The next Ferrari machine will already be far into the development process, so the new Ferrari team principal is unlikely to have any significant impact in this regard.

220055-australian-gp-race
Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, it will be essential for the next team boss to identify and address the weaknesses that have persistently plagued the Italian squad. 

Reliability issues, poor strategy calls and general operational mistakes proved costly for Ferrari in a season when they could have fought for the championship. 

Red Bull also demonstrated a greater capacity for development in 2022, with Ferrari's inability to improve mid-season proving a consistent limiting factor for the team. 

These areas will be a top priority for the incoming team principal, so it will take a few months before any potential improvements can be observed. 

According to it.motorsport.com, Fred Vasseur is still the favourite to join the Scuderia ahead of 2023. 

Vasseur appears the most viable option for the team next season, given that no other team principals in F1 appear available. 

Ferrari might consider looking beyond the sport for new leadership, but this seems a relatively unlikely course of action. 

With next year marking the second year of Formula 1's new regulations, it will be crucial for Ferrari to keep itself at the front of the pack.

220043-australian-gp-qualifying
News

F1 News: Fred Vasseur remains the favourite to join Ferrari as team principal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211130437_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Alfa Romeo reveal aims to close the gap to McLaren and Alpine

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202208280798_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

This is what F1 Drivers Think About Sprint Races As 2023 Venues Confirmed

By Lydia Mee
M295807
News

Mercedes F1 News: This Is Why Toto Wolff Didn't Take Red Bull To Court Over 2021 Abu Dhabi

By Lydia Mee
M343189
News

F1 News: Mercedes Knew They Were in Trouble From the Start of 2021 Season

By Lydia Mee
M345844
News

F1 News: Mercedes Engineering Director Reflects On not Copying Red Bull Design

By Lydia Mee
SI202207100487_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (4)
News

F1 World Reacts to new Sprint Races Confirmed for 2023

By Lydia Mee
SI202007310321
News

F1 News: Silverstone Changes Bring Fans Closer to the Track

By Lydia Mee