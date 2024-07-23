F1 News: Fred Vasseur To Announce Big Ferrari Changes Imminently
Fred Vasseur has announced significant changes to Ferrari's technical organization, with details of the new recruits set to be revealed after the summer break. This development follows the departure of chassis technical director Enrico Cardile, who left the team after the British Grand Prix to join Aston Martin.
In his comments, Vasseur emphasized that he was unconcerned with individual departures or arrivals within the organization. He highlighted that the technical team, consisting of "200-300 people", works collectively towards Ferrari's success in Formula 1.
The Ferrari team boss remains focused on his Formula 1 goal of challenging Red Bull for race wins. He expressed satisfaction with the significant reduction in the gap, which has decreased from 65 seconds last season to just 20 seconds behind Max Verstappen in Hungary this season. However, he underscored that there is still considerable progress needed to fully close the gap. He told the media:
"We definitely have to continue. I am not happy with the result, I do not want there to be misunderstandings. I am not happy to be 20 seconds behind someone, but last year we were 65 seconds behind the leader."
Cardile, who joined Ferrari's Formula 1 department in 2016, was made Technical Director of Chassis and Aerodynamics in 2023. But his recent departure to a rival team doesn't bother Vasseur as he has full confidence in the team. He added:
“For us, it’s not a drama, everything is clear.
"We will announce the new organization after the summer break."
He continued:
“We have a group of more than 200-300 people working on this or on this project. It is not about one person, it is not a drama. I always push to explain that individuals are less important than the group.
"It is true when you hire someone and it is true when you lose them. I am not at all worried about this. The stability of the group is there, people work very well together.
"We have shown that we have worked as a team in difficult times. I do not want to focus on a single event, but in 12 months we have closed two-thirds of the gap with the winner thanks also to the work done in the factory. This means that I have great confidence in them."