F1 News: Future Audi F1 Team Announces Share Sale Ahead Of 2026 Entry
With Audi set to enter Formula 1 as a works outfit after the takeover of the Sauber F1 team by 2026, the German automaker has announced the sale of the new team's partial share to the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar.
The announcement comes just ahead of this weekend's Qatar Grand Prix, positioning the QIA as a minority stakeholder in the newly restructured team. For the 2025 season, the team will feature a new driver lineup, with F1 veteran Nico Hulkenberg and F2 driver Gabriel Bortoleto. In addition, it will operate under a dual management structure, with CEO and CTO Mattia Binotto at the helm, while Red Bull Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley will step into the role of team principal next year.
While the percentage of shares sold to QIA has not been revealed, a report suggests that it is around 25%. It should be noted that the QIA currently holds a 17% stake in Volkswagen, the parent company of Audi. Additionally, QIA is in discussions with the VW Group regarding the potential for an increased equity investment.
Speaking on the partial sale of the team, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sauber Motorsport AG, Gernot Döllner said in a statement:
“The investment by QIA reflects the trust and confidence the Audi F1 Project has already garnered, underscoring unwavering commitment of Audi to the initiative.
“This additional capital will accelerate the team’s growth and is yet another milestone on our long-term strategy. QIA’s involvement further energizes the dedicated efforts at both the Hinwil and Neuburg facilities as they work towards the entry of Audi in 2026.”
When Döllner was asked if Audi would seek further investment from sources other than the QIA, he said:
"For the moment, it is QIA and maybe we will take that step in the future, but there is no decision and not even a process started."
CEO of QIA, Mohammed Al-Sowaidi added:
“Audi is a premium partner of choice with a rich motorsport legacy. As a long-standing investor in the Volkswagen Group, we believe in Audi’s vision and direction when entering Formula 1 and our investment will support the realization of this goal.
“QIA believes that Formula 1 is a sport with significant untapped investment potential. The increasing commercialization of professional sports as an entertainment offering globally, and the increasingly global popularity of Formula 1, has made for an exciting opportunity for our first major motorsports investment.”