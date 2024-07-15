F1 News: Gene Haas Sends Sly Snub To Guenther Steiner In Back-Handed Comment
Haas F1 team owner Gene Haas has revealed that his team is on the right track following the exit of former team principal Guenther Steiner early this year. The American outfit appears to have regained its form after several years, with Nico Hulkenberg securing impressive P6 finishes in the last two Grands Prix.
Haas struggled significantly after its remarkable P5 finish in the 2018 Constructors' Championship, with its best finish being P8 from 2022 in the last 4 years. Haas indicated that recent changes, including the ousting of Steiner, have helped turn the team's fortunes around. Speaking to Speed City Broadcasting, as quoted by Planet F1, he said:
“We did a lot of changes, and the changes are working, so that’s good. That’s all good.
“We had four years of almost being dead last, so that was enough to motivate me.”
The team owner listed developments for the current season, explaining the need to remain consistent with results while maintaining what has been achieved already. He added:
“We got to this step in the mountain; we need to stay here for a while and not go back down the mountain.
“We have good pace; our car’s not as fast as we should be, but it’s as fast as we can be right now to be mid-pack. So if we can just stay there, we’ll be in good shape.
“We’ll have some upgrades coming later in the year. The upgrades, I think, have been a lot more successful than in previous years. Hopefully, that’ll keep us ahead of everybody else — at least who we’re racing."
Under the leadership of team principal Ayao Komatsu, who succeeded Steiner, Haas has significantly improved its position, currently holding P7 in the Constructors' Championship after the conclusion of the 12 Grands Prix so far this season, closely trailing VCARB in sixth place by four points.