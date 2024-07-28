F1 News: George Russell Admits Mercedes 'Rolled The Dice' After Belgian Grand Prix Success
George Russell charged to victory at the Belgian Grand Prix, clinching his second win of the 2024 Formula 1 season following his triumph at the Austrian Grand Prix. In a thrilling race that saw him defend against none other than his seven-time World Champion teammate Lewis Hamilton, Russell’s strategic gamble paid off spectacularly.
Opting for a bold one-stop strategy, Russell spent an extended period on his hard tyres, a decision he vocally supported over team radio, confident in the performance the tires would uphold throughout the race. His advocacy for this approach ultimately shaped the team's strategy, showcasing his growing influence as team leader once Hamiton leaves for Ferrari.
Post-race, Russell’s elation was palpable in the broadcasted interview.
"It's an amazing result. We didn't predict this in our strategy meeting. The car was feeling awesome. We made lots of changes. The tyres felt great," said Russell.
"I kept saying we could do the one-stop. The strategy team did a great job. Well done to Lewis because he controlled the race; if circumstances were different, I'm sure he'd have won. One-two is an awesome result for the team. It was a team effort. All the strategy guys did a great job. We rolled the dice but it was only possible because the car was feeling great," he explained.
The win at Spa-Francorchamps injects a fresh surge of momentum into Russell’s season and bolsters team morale just as the Formula 1 calendar breaks for its traditional summer hiatus. Despite the impending break, Russell’s enthusiasm remains undiminished.
"Three wins in six. I want another race next weekend to be honest. This is feeling so good. The team have worked so hard. Well deserved for everyone at the factories," he shared.
With a series of wins buoying their season, Mercedes, Russell, and Hamilton, now look forward to maintaining this high-performance standard in the races to come, leveraging every ounce of momentum this victory has afforded them.