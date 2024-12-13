F1 News: George Russell And Max Verstappen Forced Together In GPDA Photo After Intense Feud
GPDA Chairman Alex Wurz has disclosed that George Russell and Max Verstappen were intentionally positioned next to each other in the group photo taken after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This deliberate arrangement was meant to emphasize the unity of the GPDA, highlighting that drivers stand together for their collective interests, regardless of individual rivalries. The move comes amidst ongoing tensions between Russell and Verstappen, which originated from a qualifying incident at the Qatar Grand Prix and intensified during the subsequent Abu Dhabi race weekend.
Tensions flared in Qatar after Russell reported Verstappen for blocking during qualifying. Although neither driver was on a flying lap, stewards deemed Verstappen had impeded Russell on the racing line, issuing a one-place grid penalty that moved Verstappen to P2 behind Russell. The ruling intensified their dispute, with Verstappen accusing Russell of deliberately orchestrating the penalty.
In Abu Dhabi, the controversy raged further when Russell claimed Verstappen threatened him, quoting the Dutchman as saying, "I will purposely go out of my way to put you on your F****** head in the wall." The rivalry spilled over to their team principals, with Mercedes’ Toto Wolff calling Red Bull’s Christian Horner a "yapping little terrier," and Horner responding by likening Wolff to a wolf, escalating the feud further.
While a peaceful conclusion to the clash hasn't been reported yet, the GPDA posted a photo of all drivers together after the Abu Dhabi season finale, where Verstappen and Russell were placed together. Speaking on the deliberate move to Formel1.de, as reported by RacingNews365, Wurz stated:
“That was absolutely on purpose.
“It was agreed with all the drivers, the 20 members who were at the meeting.
“It's very important for me to say, 'Guys, the sport is bigger than the individual and the GPDA is bigger than the individual members'.
“The GPDA is the platform for us to work together in the interest of the drivers, safety, the sport and the fans.
“To set the tone I also said, 'Pictures say more than a thousand words, just come and stand together. You don't have to hug each other, you don't have to shake hands, and you don't have to kiss each other, even though everyone else wanted to'.”
However, Wurz made it clear that it wasn't the intention of the GPDA to be the mediator, emphasizing that Verstappen and Russell "are mature enough" to resolve differences by themselves. He added:
“No, I really don't want to do that in this case.
“They have to do it themselves.
“They are mature enough to do that, maybe in the winter. I only saw myself here in my position within the GPDA, and that was on purpose.
“If someone asked me, I would of course do it. But even then it is too early to intervene now. I thought it was important first of all that they both realise that the GPDA wants to show the outside world that we are united.
“Despite everything, we are united. But there comes a time when we have to send a signal: we respect each other, for the fans and for safety. And there is no more discussion. Not from either side.”