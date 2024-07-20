F1 news: George Russell Angered by Mercedes Mistake - 'We shouldn't be standing here'
Mercedes driver George Russell faced a disappointing elimination in Q1 of qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix for the second consecutive year. Despite strong performances in recent races, including a pole position at Silverstone, Russell will now start from the 17th position, a slot that belies the potential of both the driver and his car.
The issue arose due to a fuel shortage, and Russell failed to set a competitive lap time. Misjudging the initial track conditions, he anticipated a dry track that would improve over time. However, unexpected rainfall disrupted his strategy, rendering his conservative initial lap futile. Adding to the frustration was an oversight by Mercedes that left the car low on fuel, preventing the British driver from completing his runs effectively.
"Well, it was on me at the box. I didn't think it was going to rain again. So, I just thought the track would get quicker. I took an easy lap one and suddenly it starts raining. That was the most crucial lap, but it didn't matter. It was quickest at the end and we had no fuel in the car to finish the session. I have no idea how that happened. It was a total disaster," Russell recounted.
The incident has understandably sparked frustration within the Mercedes camp, especially for a team that has demonstrated strong performance in recent outings. Russell, vocal about the mishap, highlighted the need for the team to refine their approach to race preparation.
"You can never take your eye off the ball. We need to have a proper sit-down as a team to understand what's going on. We've got the car to be fighting for the nomad. We shouldn't be standing here out of Q1. Lewis only just went through into Q3. Really quite angry right now because we have such a fast car and we can't be throwing away opportunities like this," he said.
Looking ahead to the race, Russell remains realistic about his chances. Starting from the 17th position poses a significant challenge in a sport where starting placement can often dictate the outcome. Yet, the young driver remains committed to making the most of the situation.
"A difficult step. Still expect to come through, maybe fighting for the top 6, but from P17 it's not going to be easy," he concluded.