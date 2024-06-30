F1 News: George Russell Celebrates Surprise Austrian GP Triumph
George Russell has reflected on his surprising victory at the Austrian Grand Prix. The British driver made the most of the intense battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris ahead of him, which ended in contact ruining the two driver's races.
Speaking to David Coulthard during his post-race interview, Russell explained:
"Incredible. It was a tough fight out there at the beginning of the race just to hold onto P3. I saw Max and Lando were going pretty hard and I knew Lando would want that win."
Acknowledging that part of his win was down to luck that Verstappen and Norris collided, Russell pointed to the work that the Mercedes team has put in to bring great improvements to the W15. He continued:
"The team have done an amazing job to put us in this fight. You've got to be there to pick up the pieces and that's where we were.
"They [Verstappen and Norris] were going for it. I couldn't believe how close we were to Lando and Max. We were only about 12 seconds behind and I knew it [the collision] was a possibility. You are always dreaming.
"Just so proud to be back on the top step. We have made so many strides since the start of the season. The last few races have been incredible. More to come."
Russell will now head into his home race at Silverstone on the back of his second Grand Prix victory.