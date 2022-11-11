The Brazilian Grand Prix has kicked off today and during Q3 of the qualifying session George Russell beached his Mercedes causing a red flag.

With eight minutes to go of Q3, Russell lost control of the Mercedes after hitting the rumble strip and span off into the gravel. Russell was sitting in third position when he ran off but with the other teams now having the opportunity to pit and change tyres again, it is unlikely he will still be in third position by the end of the qualifying session.

With Russell now out of qualifying, Mercedes will be counting on seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to perform for the team.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is hosting the last sprint race of the 2022 season which will take place tomorrow. However, Red Bull's Max Verstappen has won both sprint races so far this year, so he will be attempting to make it a three out of three, even though he has publicly said that he does not like the addition of the sprint races to the calendar.

The Brazilian Grand Prix is the penultimate race of the season ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP next weekend.