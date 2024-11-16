F1 News: George Russell Highlights Uncertain Future Amid Mercedes Development Plans
Mercedes driver George Russell has highlighted the uncertainty looming as Formula 1 teams prepare to begin work on their 2026 cars next year. With the regulations set to undergo a major overhaul in 2026, potentially reshuffling the competitive order, it remains unclear how much focus Mercedes will dedicate to their 2025 car.
The new era of regulations will introduce cars powered by a 50-50 split between internal combustion backed by sustainable fuels and electricity. These next-generation F1 cars are expected to be more compact, lighter, and equipped with smaller wheels. However, their performance may initially suffer, with a reported two-second deficit compared to current models, a gap that the sport and the FIA are actively working to close.
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin recently revealed that the team has ceased the development of the current 2024 car, the W15, and is now focusing on gathering data over the next three races to enhance the 2025 car, which will be an evolution of the W15.
The W15 has offered a glimmer of hope for Mercedes this season, delivering three victories and breaking a winless streak that began in 2022. However, it has not been without challenges, particularly concerning overall balance and grip. Russell revealed his frustrations with uneven braking during the recent Sao Paulo Grand Prix, though similar issues were reported by other drivers, largely attributed to the wet track conditions. Mercedes could focus on smoothing the rough edges in 2025, but the team's primary focus and resources are expected to be directed toward developing its 2026 F1 car.
Anticipating the scenario in 2025 and 2026, Russell compared it to the events from 2021, when teams worked on their cars in preparation for the ground effect era that began the following year. When asked if the Mercedes' upgrades for the United States Grand Prix were related to the 2025 car, he explained:
“I don’t think so.
“If you look at 2021, Mercedes stopped developing for that year’s car and focused on the 2022 car very early. Whereas Red Bull continued to develop the 2021 car.
“By the end of that season, Mercedes were the quickest car. Then you went into 2022 and then Red Bull were the quickest car.
“We’re going to have to assess, come the start of next year, how much you continue to develop the 2025 car. Ultimately, it’s like digging for gold.
“For the 2026 regulations, you’re digging, but you don’t know if you’re digging in the right places.”
Russell added that it won't be until the 2026 season that teams will start making actual progress on their cars of the new era. He added:
“Ultimately, when you start and you drive the car for the first time, that’s when people are going to start making the biggest gains."