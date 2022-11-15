Mercedes driver, George Russell, took his first F1 win of his career at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Russell won the last sprint race of the 2022 season on Saturday so started P1 on the grid for the Grand Prix on Sunday. After an incredible start with teammate, Lewis Hamilton, behind him in P2, Russell managed to stay out of the drama throughout the race and led the majority of the laps.

It was a long-waited moment for the Mercedes team to have a 1-2 finish, their first win of the season after having multiple issues with the cars.

Russell has reflected on the moment when he was asked what he would say to his younger self during a press conference. He said:

"When I think of us now, I think of the photo of Lewis and I from 2009, which we'd probably both appreciate is not shared too much, because we're both not looking at our finest. "It's just unbelievable, firstly, how quick time flies and makes you realize you need to make the most of every single moment."

Russell had his debut F1 season in 2019 when he drove for Williams. He stayed with Williams until 2021 and joined Mercedes this year. Team principal, Toto Wolff, spoke to Sky Sports about Russell's first win at the Brazilian GP, saying:

"A really big congratulations to the whole team. It was a difficult season but to see this coming in one and two with genuine pace. "Everyone deserves it in the team, it [has been a] difficult this year. Fantastic, he had the win on his hands in Bahrain a few years ago. He had a fantastic day today. He had the pace, he withstood the pressure at the end.

The Mercedes team will now be looking ahead to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend where they are trying to take second place in the constructor's championship.

Abu Dhabi is the last race of the season and going into it Red Bull have already won the constructor's championship, Ferrari are currently sitting in second with 524 points and Mercedes have 505 points. Mercedes have managed to find some significant improvements towards the end of the season, where Ferrari have been experiencing engine issues.