F1 News: George Russell Opens Up On Post GP 'Emotional Hangover' In Candid Mental Health Chat
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell has opened up about the mental health challenges inherent to the sport, describing his experiences of an "emotional hangover" post-race.
The British driver has spoken candidly about the psychological battles that complement the physical demands of Formula One racing. The extensive travelling, the high-pressure environment, and constant scrutiny from fans and media contribute to the difficulties for drivers. Speaking to the media ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Russell commented, as quoted by GP Blog:
"Maybe through my teenage years when I was going through some challenges and difficult moments myself, pursuing my dream out of school, not a lot of friends or people around me of a similar age, don't really understand what you're going through.
"Then the emotional roller coaster that you're on during Formula One, even after a good weekend, you land on a Monday morning and there is sort of this emotional hangover and finding ways to deal with that for me is so important, not only for my performance, but just for my own happiness and to enjoy my life."
Importantly, Russell is an advocate for professional mental health support, likening it to physical training. He continued:
"I think we can all be better off by talking with a professional, even if you do not feel that you need it, but just to talk with somebody to potentially take a weight off your shoulders.
"For me, it often gives me ideas of how I can improve as a person and as a professional, and I really enjoy it, the same way as I really enjoy going to the gym with my trainer and staying in shape and keeping fit, I like to try and do the same psychologically."
Russell has been open about his mental health for a long time in order to show that it is a more common struggle than some people think. He opened up last year in an interview with Men's Health Magazine, stating:
“I haven’t always been into my mental health. I only started getting into it about a year and a half, two years ago, when I started to speak with a psychologist, mainly for my on-track personal performance.
“It was only through those conversations that I felt like this is giving me more than just the on-track benefits. I’m coming away from these sessions feeling better about myself, feeling like there had been a weight lifted off my shoulders.”