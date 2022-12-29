"I would want every single bit of help as soon as possible"

George Russell has reflected on Zhou Guanyu's awful crash at the beginning of the British Grand Prix in 2022.

Russell and Guanyu had contact as the British GP started which left Guanyu's Alfa Romeo fly into the air and slide through the gravel trap upside down. Viewers then saw it crash into the tyre barrier and into the fencing.

As viewers saw the marshals and medical teams rush to Guanyu's side, Russell had already pulled over due to damage to his W13. He quickly climbed out of his car and ran over to Guanyu's aid. As Russell's car was then taken by the marshal's he was not able to re-start the race with everyone else.

Russell has reflected on the horrendous moment during an interview with Autosport. He explained:

“When you see an incident like this, at the end of the day, there are only 20 Formula 1 drivers, and you know how it feels inside that cockpit. “Wearing three layers of clothing and helmet, gloves and boots, with a radio plug-in, with a drink bottle in your mouth – it’s quite claustrophobic. When you see a car flying through the air, and land in a position, which is essentially trapped, that’s a pretty horrendous place to be in.

Russell continued:

“I was out of the race and when you are out of the race, your first thought is ‘can I help him in a way?’ “I guess, if I was in that position, I would want every single bit of help as soon as possible, because you don’t know what is going to happen next, the car’s going on fire or what not. “So, I guess that was probably more of a human reaction as opposed to a racing driver reaction.”

The race was delayed by almost an hour whilst the crew were helping Guanyu out of the car and removing the Alfa Romeo from the track. Guanyu was taken to the medics and was thankfully given the all clear.