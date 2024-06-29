F1 News: George Russell Reveals Austrian GP Start Strategy - 'I'm Confident'
George Russell, the Mercedes Formula 1 driver, has offered a glimpse into his tactical playbook for the upcoming Austrian Grand Prix, where he qualified third behind Lando Norris of McLaren and the pole-sitter Max Verstappen from Red Bull Racing. The race, set in the challenging terrains of the Red Bull Ring, is poised to be a strategic battleground for the competitors.
Reflecting on his previous performance at the Barcelona race, where he dramatically moved from fourth to first at the start, Russell is considering a shift in his approach for Austria. Unlike Barcelona's aggressive outset, Russell plans to adopt a more measured strategy against the backdrop of the competitive fierceness expected from Norris and Verstappen.
Instead of jostling for the lead early on, Russell intends to take a step back at the start.
"I think it’s a bit more challenging here. I think these guys always get their elbows out. So maybe this time it’s, you know, sit back and watch it all take place," stated Russell during a pre-race interview. This decision stems from his previous race's experience where his early zeal cost him precious time and nearly lost him positions to teammate Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
"But I think, you know, last week I lost a lot of time battling with Lando and probably focused too much on the guys ahead of me and ultimately that cost me the position to Lewis and almost to Charles as well," he added.
Despite the competitive edge others seem to hold, Russell remains cautiously optimistic about his and Hamilton's prospects versus the Ferraris and Piastri’s McLaren.
"I think Lando and Oscar seem a little bit quicker than us. Obviously Max is down the road at the moment," Russell noted, acknowledging the formidable pace of his opponents. "So I don't know where Oscar ended up finishing, but I'm confident Lewis and I can probably beat the Ferraris tomorrow and hopefully hold up Oscar's progress."
The unpredictability of Formula 1 races, compounded by factors like high tire degradation at the Spielburg circuit, leaves the final outcomes open-ended. Russell emphasized the enduring nature of the contest:
"But it’s a long sell, high degradation, anything can happen. So, as I said, I think the race is behind us tomorrow."