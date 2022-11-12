F1 News: George Russell reveals "really bad headache" contributed to qualifying spin

George Russell had an eventful qualifying at Interlagos, securing a slot on the second row of the grid despite spinning out in Q3.

The Briton beached himself in the gravel after a mistake going into the second sector, losing control of his W13 and changing the course of the session.

Rain quickly intensified whilst Russell's car was recovered during the red flag period, so the 24-year-old will still have a strong starting position for the Sprint race.

Plenty of points will be available in the two races this weekend, so the Mercedes driver will be eager to put together some strong results.

Speaking to the media after qualifying, Russell explained the issues that led up to his eventual error:

"What was going through my mind was getting a really bad headache.

"I'd broken the headrest because my head was banging so much, and it was a pretty unpleasant experience.

"And then I lost the rear, and I booted [the throttle] - I wanted to do a 360 - then I dipped the rears in the gravel.