Skip to main content
F1 News: George Russell reveals "really bad headache" contributed to qualifying spin

F1 News: George Russell reveals "really bad headache" contributed to qualifying spin

It was a tricky session for George Russell.

It was a tricky session for George Russell.

George Russell had an eventful qualifying at Interlagos, securing a slot on the second row of the grid despite spinning out in Q3.

The Briton beached himself in the gravel after a mistake going into the second sector, losing control of his W13 and changing the course of the session. 

Rain quickly intensified whilst Russell's car was recovered during the red flag period, so the 24-year-old will still have a strong starting position for the Sprint race. 

Plenty of points will be available in the two races this weekend, so the Mercedes driver will be eager to put together some strong results. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Speaking to the media after qualifying, Russell explained the issues that led up to his eventual error:

"What was going through my mind was getting a really bad headache. 

M345496

"I'd broken the headrest because my head was banging so much, and it was a pretty unpleasant experience. 

"And then I lost the rear, and I booted [the throttle] - I wanted to do a 360 - then I dipped the rears in the gravel. 

"Probably not the wisest choice I ever made, but as it turned out, we knew that first lap was it."

M345496
News

F1 News: George Russell reveals "really bad headache" contributed to qualifying spin

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
lando brazil
News

F1 News: Lando Norris felt "a bit sick" after strong Brazil qualifying

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
220027-sao-paulo-grand-prix-friday
News

F1 News: Ferrari dodge responsibility for disaster Brazil strategy

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
the gunt
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner Reacts To Kevin Magnussen's Unexpected Pole At Brazilian GP

By Lydia Mee
220007-mexico-city-gp-thursday (1)
News

F1 News: Chares Leclerc in disbelief with Ferrari strategy in Brazil qualifying - "F**** beautiful"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
1019066749-LAT-20220407-GP2203_143857_31I2844-856
News

F1 News: Fans React To Kevin Magnussen's First Pole Position Following Brazilian Grand Prix

By Lydia Mee
kevin magnussen pole
News

Kevin Magnussen emotional after magic Pole Position for Haas in Brazil

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M343553
News

F1 News: George Russell Crash Brings Qualifying To An End At Brazilian GP

By Lydia Mee