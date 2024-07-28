F1 News: George Russell Speaks Out After 'Heartbreaking' Belgian GP Disqualification
George Russell has broken his silence after he was disqualified from the Belgian Grand Prix, losing his second victory of the 2024 season.
Posting to social media, the British driver wrote:
"Heartbreaking… We came in 1.5kg underweight and have been disqualified from the race.
"We left it all on the track today and I take pride in crossing the line first.
"There will be more to come."
The official statement from the Stewards confirmed the decision, stating:
"The Stewards heard from the team representative of Car 63 (George Russell), the FIA Technical Delegate, the FIA Single Seater Director and the FIA Single Seater Technical Director.
"Car 63 was weighed on the FIA inside and outside scales with both scales showing the same result of 796.5 kg. The calibration of both scales was confirmed and witnessed by the competitor.
"During the hearing the team representative confirmed that the measurement is correct and that all required procedures were performed correctly. The team also acknowledged that there were no mitigating circumstances and that it was a genuine error by the team.
"The Stewards determine that Article 4.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Technical Regulations has been breached and therefore the standard penalty for such an infringement needs to be applied."
Russell had made his way from starting in sixth position to celebrating on the top step of the podium by pulling off a one-stop strategy. However, this may have been the crux of the issue as the tires could have worn down so much it took his W15 to below the weight limit.
Formula 1 now heads into the summer break and will come back with the Dutch Grand Prix on 23-25 August.