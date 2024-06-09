F1 News: George Russell Summoned To Stewards After Canada Podium Celebrations
Mercedes F1 driver George Russell found his post-race celebrations cut short as he is summoned to appear before the FIA stewards. The center of the issue is a potential breach of the racing regulations during a tense moment in the Canadian Grand Prix.
The incident that brought the British driver under scrutiny occurred precisely at 15:40 on Lap 64 when he engaged in an overtaking maneuver against Oscar Piastri. During this attempt, contact was made between the two drivers. The clash caused Russell to go off-track, resulting in him losing a position to his teammate, Lewis Hamilton.
The official letter from the Stewards reads:
"The driver and team representative are required to report to the Stewards at 17:10, in relation to the incident below:
"No / Driver: 63 - George Russell
"Reason: Alleged breach of Appendix L, Chapter IV, Article 2 d) of the FIA International Sporting Code - Incident between Cars 63 and 81 at 15:40."
The specific details of the summons and the potential consequences bring forth complex implications not only for Russell but for the Mercedes team.
Russell celebrated on the third step of the podium after starting the race from pole position. Joining the Mercedes driver on the podium were Max Verstappen and Lando Norris who crossed the line in first and second, respectively. The decision from the Stewards could see Russell lose his third place finish.
Speaking after the race, Russell commented:
"It felt like a missed opportunity. We were really quick on the inters at the beginning, then Lando came through.
"Then we jumped back on the slicks. I made a couple of mistakes out there, pushing the limits and paid the price for it.
"Nevertheless, first podium of the year. We truly had a fast car this weekend and to be in the mix fighting for victory was really fun. That's what F1 is about and that's why we go racing."