F1 News: George Russell Wins Brazilian Grand Prix With First Career Win

Mercedes shows dominance at the Brazilian GP.

George Russell has taken the win at the São Paulo Grand Prix in the Mercedes, closely followed by his teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The Brazilian Grand Prix got off to a dramatic start with a collision between McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Haas' Kevin Magnussen which left both of them retiring from the race. Shortly after the safety car ended, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had contact but they managed to continue with the race although Verstappen was given a five second time penalty. Both collisions are being investigated.

On top of that, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris had contact leaving Leclerc spinning out and colliding with the barrier. Luckily again, they were both able to carry on with the race but Norris was handed a five second time penalty as well.

Aside from that, George Russell, who started on pole position, had a fantastic start and managed to keep out of the drama and managed to lead for the majority of the race. 

Lando Norris unfortunately retired from the race later on after losing power from an electrical issue causing a virtual safety car (VSC) in the second half of the race. After the VSC restart was another great moment for Russell who managed to stay ahead of his Mercedes teammate. Sergio Perez, who was sitting in third, lost two places after being overtaken by both Ferrari's.

With this being the penultimate race of the season, many driver's were calling for strategical moves from the teams. Going into the Brazilian GP, Max Verstappen had already taken the win after the Japanese Grand Prix, however the race for second and third was still ongoing between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc, with George Russell shortly behind them.

Top 10 Results for Brazilian Grand Prix

1. George Russell, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5. Fernando Alonso, Alpine

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

8. Esteban Con, Alpine

9. Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

10. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

