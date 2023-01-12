George Russell and girlfriend Carmen Mundt take on the ice in Sweden.

George Russell and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt spent the day with the Mercedes team driving around snowy Sweden.

Russell, who is the newest driver to the Mercedes team, is clearly making the most of him winter break before the 2023 season kicks off with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday 5th March and the pre-season testing the week before.

The pair shared the day to their Instagram stories and Mundt posted a photo of the Mercedes AMG GT beached in a snow bank, with the caption:

"My ice driving instructor is losing patience with me…"

Although it is not confirmed, we assume they are with the Mercedes team at Ice Drive Sweden. According to their website:

"Our frozen lake is called Södra Lötsjön situated in the Darlana region of Sweden only a few kilometres from the northern Norwegian and Swedish border at an altitude of 900m. As a result of its location, the lake stays in excellent condition offering perfect ice driving conditions throughout our season."

The Mercedes driver, who bagged his first career win at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022, shared the day to his Instagram followers as well, thanking Mercedes and Sweden. He wrote:

"Great day, even better company. Thanks @mercedesamg and thank you Sweden!"

Fans are eagerly waiting the start of the 2023 season. Mercedes, who struggled in 2022 with many issues on the W13 cars, have said they are hopeful with the developments they made towards the end of the season to be able to return in a much more competitive position.

Despite the teams challenges, they still managed to get third place in the constructor's championship and Russell showed great performance in his first year with the team. The British driver was branded as 'Mr. Consistency' in the first half of the season for consistently coming in the top five.

We can't wait to see what else Russell gets up to in his winter break.