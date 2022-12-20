F1 News: Guenther Steiner hopes Haas will become "more stable" in 2023

Guenther Steiner has identified the fluctuations in Haas's performances in 2022 as a significant weakness to address, underlining the need to become more consistent.

The American squad started last season in very impressive form, securing a fantastic P5 with Kevin Magnussen in Bahrain and taking additional points in subsequent rounds.

One of the biggest frustrations for Haas was their failure to maintain this momentum, as the VF-22 became less competitive as the year progressed.

Haas's lack of resources and relatively limited development capacity were undoubtedly a part of this, preventing the team from introducing significant improvements.

That said, new investment from recently signed sponsorship deals should facilitate the team's progression in 2023.

As quoted by formula1.com, Steiner highlighted the areas where Haas must improve:

"We need to analyse why we have so many ups and downs, and we did some of this job.

"Hopefully next year we can come back more stable, you know, that you have got a good performance most of the time.

"You always have got a bad event or something, but we just need to stabilise everything...

"I mean, he's [Magnussen] just matured, you know, by getting older. We all get calmer and see things sometimes a little bit differently.

"Now, with the combination of Mark [Slade, engineer] with him, I hope in the future we will see even a better Kevin."

There is reason to be optimistic at Haas ahead of 2023, with the team set to benefit from significant wind tunnel time to facilitate its development.

Nico Hulkenberg's arrival gives the American squad a good combination of drivers for next season, which could prove invaluable in the midfield battle.

Whilst there is no guarantee that Haas will make huge improvements over the winter, next season still represents a chance for the team to further establish itself in Formula 1.