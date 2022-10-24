F1 News: Guenther Steiner on Alonso's mirror - "How he lost it, I don't really care"

Haas F1 Team launched a protest into Fernando Alonso's finishing position at the American GP in the aftermath of the race, arguing that Alonso should have been black-and-orange flagged for his damage.

The FIA has previously forced Kevin Magnussen to stop for damage early in the race, much to the frustration of Haas team principal Guenther Steiner.

The American team's complaint eventually resulted in Alonso being awarded a thirty-second-time penalty, pushing the Double World Champion out of the points after an epic drive.

The FIA's decision is unprecedented, especially since the stewards did not tell Alpine there was any issue with Alonso's car during the race.

Alpine F1 Team has now appealed the decision.

This is on the basis that Haas lodged their complaint past the required deadline, alongside the FIA having considered Alonso's car safe both during the race and in post-race inspections.

Speaking to motorsport.com, Guenther Steiner had no sympathy for Alpine's plight:

"I'm not targetting anybody. I mean, for me, it needs to be consistent. The FIA is the regulator, and they need to get consistent.

"If there is a mirror missing and the rule says you need to have two mirrors, why can you say, 'we had an incident; there's only one?' You still need to have two.

"Sometimes it's okay, sometimes it's not OK. We need to find a way to make it okay or not, that you know what you're doing, and that is what we tried to find out if it is consistent or not.

"At least we work on the future. To drive without a mirror, in our opinion, in the rules, you have to have two mirrors. It's pretty simple.

"I mean, there was one mirror. How we lost it, I don't really care.

"We saw it flapping, and then they should get a black and orange, and then it flew off. And then he should be disqualified because he has no safety equipment.