F1 News: Guenther Steiner says Haas "need leadership" from drivers

With three rounds left in 2022, Guenther Steiner can expect persistent questions about who will partner Kevin Magnussen at Haas next year.

Schumacher's position with Haas remains uncertain, as the American squad has set points as the bare minimum for the 23-year-old to earn a new deal.

Guenther Steiner has previously called for more consistency from Mick Schumacher, with the Haas team principal unsatisfied with the youngster's two points finishes this year.

Ahead of the American GP, Steiner was asked for his thoughts on the speculation surrounding Haas's 2023 lineup, in addition to what the team is looking for:

"Deserving or not, a lot of people deserve something. I need to look after the whole team and see if Mick is the chosen one.

"You know, I'm not saying it's not Mick or anything. I think I got a lot of consultancy from people, what people think who should be driving the car, who deserves what and whatever...

"We need to look after our team for the future, and then we will take the driver we want in the car, and we think we can go forward with in developing the team, you know."

"I mean, Mick has got some experience. Obviously, it's his second year in Formula 1.

"Is that enough, you know, to take the team forward? We need leadership from this position.

"And these are all the things I evaluate, you know, that's the most important thing. How can we take the team forward."

Steiner has already clarified that Haas is unlikely to approach rookies any time soon, so the American outfit is looking for Schumacher to demonstrate he can push the team forward in the long term.

Mick Schumacher will need to put everything together in the final race weekends of the season, with his F1 future now dependent on top-10 results.

Whilst there are some whispers that Mick Schumacher is a potential Audi target, several dominos would need to fall for this to happen.

Haas remains his most plausible option, so time will tell whether his efforts are enough to earn a new deal.