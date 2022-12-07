F1 News: Guenther Steiner sets out "big goals" for Haas to achieve in 2023

Guenther Steiner has revealed some of the ambitious targets Haas will strive towards next year, as the American team works to climb up the field.

Haas managed to recover from a diabolical two years and fight for points this year, achieving their best overall result in the standings since the 2018 campaign.

Kevin Magnussen's P5 in Bahrain was a significant moment for the team, making a statement of intent about their intentions to fight competitively in the midfield.

However, the 2022 season also showcased Haas's obvious weaknesses compared to other teams on the grid.

Perhaps most detrimentally, Haas was unable to introduce significant upgrades throughout the season and ultimately fell behind.

As quoted by Ravenna Today, team principal Guenther Steiner has made clear that the American squad is prepared to make further steps forward in Formula 1.

"We had two difficult years with the pandemic, but we got back on our feet.

"The season we just finished went well, but it could have been better. We can consider it a year of growth.

"This year Kevin [Magnussen] gave us a Pole Position.

"In 2023, we want to grow even more, make another leap in quality in the standings, always fight for points and one day get on the podium. "Big goals are needed to achieve them and grow."

Despite a tough second half of the season, Haas managed to cling onto 8th place in the standings and finish ahead of AlphaTauri.

That said, the team cannot start the 2023 season in the same form they finished this year.

Haas sacrificed much of its development in 2020 and 2021 to prepare for F1's major regulation change, so it remains unclear whether they can make significant progress over the winter.

New title sponsorship with MoneyGram - which was long overdue - will play a crucial role in allowing the team to increase its spending and make greater investments.

Haas will strive to spend on the limit of the budget cap next season and develop the necessary firepower to compete more sustainably in Formula 1.