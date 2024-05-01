F1 News: Guenther Steiner is Taking Haas F1 Team to Court
Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has initiated legal proceedings against the Haas F1 Team in a Mecklenburg, North Carolina court. The lawsuit centers on unpaid commissions and unauthorized use of Steiner's image, via Autosport.
Guenther Steiner, the former team principal of Haas F1 Team, has filed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and unauthorized use of his personal image. The legal tussle, rooted in claims that span from unpaid commissions to exploitation of Steiner's likeness, highlights escalating tensions between the prominent F1 figure and the racing team he once led.
The lawsuit, lodged in Mecklenburg, North Carolina, details a series of grievances that Steiner has brought against Haas F1. Chief among these is the allegation of unpaid commissions for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023—a period during which Steiner was under contract with the team. According to the legal documents, these commissions were presumably linked to sponsorship deals that Steiner played a pivotal role in securing, which according to the claim, Haas has failed to compensate.
Further complicating the lawsuit is the issue concerning Steiner’s personal brand. The former team principal accuses Haas F1 of continuing to sell merchandise featuring his name and likeness and maintaining his presence on their official website without his authorization. This use of Steiner's image, the claim asserts, has been without compensation, despite the substantial role his persona played in boosting the team's profile, particularly through his popular appearances on the Netflix series 'Drive to Survive.'
Steiner's contributions to Haas were not trivial. His personality and leadership significantly boosted the team's visibility, drawing more fans and potential sponsors to the relatively young team competing in F1’s expensively competitive environment.
“Haas F1 chose not to renew Mr. Steiner's Employment Agreement. This was its right. But Haas F1 has done what it has no right to do and refused to pay Mr. Steiner [amount redacted] owed under his Employment Agreement,” one of the court documents read.
The former team member's legal team did not mince words regarding the alleged contractual breaches, stating, “But after years of accepting the benefits of Mr. Steiner's reputation, experience, and deep connections within the sport, Haas F1 cannot withhold from Mr. Steiner the benefits he has earned.”
It continues: “Haas F1 was frequently featured in the series, and Mr. Steiner's presence in the show drove more and more fans to Haas F1."
“This exposure was extremely valuable to the upstart racing team, particularly as it looked for additional revenue streams to support itself in the notoriously expensive Formula 1 environment.”
“Haas F1 has no right to use Mr. Steiner's name, image, and likeness or to exploit them in any form of media after the termination of his employment,” another excerpt from the filings declared, highlighting a significant aspect of Steiner’s complaints about how his image was managed post-employment.
As things stand, the resolution of this case will be keenly observed, as it is bound to set a precedent in the sphere of sports law, particularly in the commercialized and globally-followed world of Formula 1 racing.