Guenther Steiner backtracks - Points won't decide Mick Schumacher's Haas F1 future

Guenther Steiner speaks on Schumacher's future.

Guenther Steiner has spoken about Mick Schumacher's future with Haas, explaining that a decision will be made independent of whether the 23-year-old scores points in the final rounds. 

Before last Haas's home race in America, Guenther Steiner and Gene Haas outlined that points finishes would be necessary for Mick Schumacher to earn a new contract. 

In the two races since then, Schumacher has failed to finish in the top 10, but it seems that this is no longer the requirement for the 23-year-old to continue with the team. 

Frankly speaking, setting points as the criteria for Schumacher to earn a contract extension was a baffling decision, to begin with. 

The VF-22 has become less competitive throughout the year, with the American outfit securing just two points since the summer break. 

Haas F1 Team has two years of data to analyse Schumacher's pace and overall performance. It, therefore, seems a little baffling that a decision has still not been made. 

It seems unlikely that a decision on Haas's 2023 driver lineup should be made based on a select few rounds at the end of the year. 

If Guenther Steiner and Haas determine that Schumacher is not a better option than Hulkenberg, it is surely better to commit rather than continue to delay a decision.

Speaking to RTL, Guenther Steiner explained where the team currently stands:

"For me, it's no longer about one race, one lap. For me, it's about what's best for the Haas team in the medium to long term. 

"It's not like they said that if Mick scores points now, he has the place or not."

The Haas team principal admitted that Schumacher has "definitely gotten better" in recent events but refused to reveal anything about Haas's final decision.

Steiner did not set a specific date for Haas's decision. Still, official news can be expected before the Brazilian GP - or before the final race in Abu Dhabi at the very latest. 

These comments do not seem especially encouraging for Schumacher's future, given that Steiner was unwilling to commit to the youngster's future in the interview. 

Whilst Steiner seems to have changed the parameters for a Schumacher extension; this could be interpreted as a move to limit the backlash if the team eventually decides to sign Hulkenberg. 

There has been significant criticism toward Guenther Steiner and Gene Haas for this points criterion, so it seems reasonable the team is trying to step away from this before an announcement. 

Ultimately, this saga has continued for too long, so Haas should simply make an announcement and turn the page. 

