F1 News: Haas become the first team to pass FIA tests ahead of 2023 season

Haas's VF-23 is officially homologated.

Haas F1 Team have announced that their VF-23 machine (2023 car) has passed the FIA's crash tests and is officially homologated for the 2023 season.

The American team is the first to pass this fairly standard - albeit important - step in their development for next year.

All F1 teams must pass the FIA's safety tests, which determine whether their chassis is up to the required standard to compete on the grid. 

It would be premature to declare this announcement a major success for Haas, given that teams often officially homologate their chassis far later in the winter break. 

With that said, Haas can be pleased to have ticked off an important step ahead of 2023. 

The American outfit failed to introduce significant mid-season upgrades this year, failing to match the development of its rivals in the midfield. 

Whilst Haas managed to cling to an important P8 in the championship, it will still be essential to address this weakness moving forward. 

Although this news is a relatively standard aspect of development, the team will be pleased to have completed this phase in a timely manner. 

Haas's lack of development this year is partly because the team elected to focus on the 2023 car relatively early, so it will be intriguing to observe their progress. 

News

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
News

News

News

News

News

News

News

