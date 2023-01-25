Guenther Steiner responds to why they didn't want to bring Logan Sargeant to Haas.

Haas team chief Guenther Steiner has discussed the option of bringing on an American driver to the team.

This comes after Andretti Autosport have joined forces with Cadillac to put themselves forward to join the F1 grid with an "all-American" team. Haas is currently the only American team in the sport and many have questioned if they were interested in bringing Florida-born Logan Sargeant on board, who is about to have his rookie season with Williams.

Steiner has confirmed that he would be interested in considering Sargeant in the future but they want to wait until he has some more experience.

During an interview with KVUE, Texan television station, the team principal was quizzed on what they are waiting for to bring on a driver from the US. He responded:

“Absolutely we would like to see it, but I think the answer is not a simple ‘what would it take?’. I mean, what would it take is a consequence. “So I think what we need to see is to make a development of an American driver, which is very difficult.”

The American team have previously signed experienced drivers since joining the grid in 2016. However, they chose to sign two rookie drivers for the 2021 season with German driver Mick Schumacher and Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

As the team heads into the 2023 season they have the more experienced drivers, Kevin Magnussen who drove for them last year and Nico Hulkenberg who is making his come back to a permanent seat. Steiner went on to explain why they have decided to go for drivers with more experience this time:

“We had the last two years with two rookies, last year with one [inexperienced driver]. And we as a team are still very young. We are still the newest team in F1. “And for us at the moment there is more performance to be gained for the team to make it better, to get ready, because at the moment there is no American driver with experience in F1.

Sargeant will be the first American driver on the F1 grid since 2015. Steiner went to confirm that he will "support Sargeant". He added: