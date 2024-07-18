F1 News: Haas Confirms All-New 2025 Line-Up In Shock Kevin Magnussen Announcement
Kevin Magnussen is set to conclude his journey with the Haas F1 Team after the 2024 season, marking the end of his current contract and his tenure with the team.
Magnussen stands as the longest-tenured driver in the history of the Haas F1 Team, with an extensive and impactful racing career. Spanning over two periods, from 2017 to 2020 and from 2022-2024, his ongoing association with Haas will have lasted seven years by the conclusion of his contract. With 135 starts for Haas out of his 175 Formula 1 appearances, his contributions to the team are notable. Not only was he integral to Haas’s best-ever finish—fifth in the Constructors' Championship in 2018—but his consistent performances have significantly shaped the team's trajectory.
Magnussen’s tenure at Haas has been marked by noteworthy achievements, including his personal best ninth place in the 2018 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship. During that season, he achieved top 10 finishes in over half of the races, demonstrating his skill and persistence. However, during this season so far, he has not managed to get the same performance out of the VF-24 as his teammate Nico Hulkenberg, who is also leaving the team for Sauber/Audi.
Team Principal Ayao Komatsu shared his appreciation, stating in a press release from the team:
“I’d like to thank Kevin for everything he’s given us as a team – both on and off the track. He’s truly been a bedrock of our driver line-up over the years. Nobody’s driven more races for us and we’ve had some memorable highlights together – not least a remarkable fifth place finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in 2022 when Kevin returned to start his second spell with the team. He wasn’t expecting to be driving a Formula 1 car that weekend, but he put in a remarkable performance that was a tremendous boost to the entire organization and once again showcased his own talents behind the wheel.
“There’s plenty of racing to go this year so I’m looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve with Kevin as we push together in the championship. Beyond that, and with Kevin’s special relationship with the team, I’m hoping we can find a way to keep working together in some capacity. We can hopefully define that in the near future, but his extensive experience in Formula 1 and knowledge of our working operations are undoubtedly of value in our on-going growth and development.”
From his perspective, Magnussen commented:
“I’d like to extend my thanks to everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team – I’m proud to have raced for such a great team of people these last few years. In particular I’d like to thank Gene Haas for his commitment to me, notably in bringing me back once again in 2022 when I thought, at that time at least, my time in Formula 1 had ended. I’ve enjoyed some great moments with this team – memories I’ll never forget. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my racing career, I remain fully focused on giving everything I’ve got for the rest of 2024 with MoneyGram Haas F1 Team.”
This news means that Haas will have an all-new driver line-up for 2025. The American team has already confirmed British rookie driver Oliver Bearman and there have been rumors circulating that Esteban Ocon is likely to sign with the team for next year.