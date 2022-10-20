Skip to main content
F1 News: Haas confirms Nico Hulkenberg talks

Guenther Steiner confirms the team held talks with Hulkenberg.

Guenther Steiner and Haas F1 have dominated many of the headlines in the past few weeks, with the American squad looking to finalise its 2023 driver lineup. 

There has been plenty of speculation about Mick Schumacher's future with Haas, but these rumours have now materialised into a clear target from team principal Guenther Steiner. 

Both Guenther Steiner and team owner Gene Haas have outlined points finishes as the minimum for Schumacher to earn a new contract with the team, ahead of the last four rounds of the F1 season.

Nico Hulkenberg is widely reported as a potential replacement for Mick Schumacher, and Steiner has confirmed to RTL that the team has contacted the 35-year-old. 

"We will not make a decision between Austin and Mexico simply because the time is not there. 

"The next time would be the week to Mexico because we don't have a race there and have more time to deal with it. 

"I spoke to him [Hulkenberg]. I've known him for a long time, better than I know Daniel. We're talking, but nothing has been done yet."

These quotes further support Steiner's previous statements that Schumacher's chances of staying with the team are 50/50, as they continue to evaluate the options available to them. 

Unlike in previous seasons, Haas is not affected by any time constraints or external pressure to make their decision, so it could be several weeks before a final announcement is made. 

