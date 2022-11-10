Skip to main content
F1 News: Haas delays 2023 driver announcement

F1 News: Haas delays 2023 driver announcement

Haas is still undecided on its 2023 lineup.

Haas is still undecided on its 2023 lineup.

Guenther Steiner has explained that Haas is not ready to announce its 2023 driver lineup, and that there will be no confirmation this weekend. 

The Haas team principal has previously suggested that a decision on Kevin Magnussen's teammate was closer to being reached, but it seems that negotiations continue to take place. 

According to Chris Medland, however, Guenther Steiner has denied claims that any contracts will be confirmed this weekend. 

With just two rounds left in the 2022 season and no announcement planned for the Brazilian GP weekend, the American squad could make its final decision after the finale in Abu Dhabi. 

Mick Schumacher has spent almost two years with Haas, so it seems unlikely that the team will learn anything new about the 23-year-old in the final rounds of the season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

msc47

There is undoubtedly enough telemetry to show what Schumacher can offer moving forward, making the unwillingness to make a commitment increasingly frustrating for fans. 

Guenther Steiner first indicated that Schumacher's position was under review before the summer break, meaning that reports about Schumacher's future have circulated for several months now. 

Nico Hulkenberg is widely reported as the driver most likely to replace Mick next year, but this is news you have surely heard before. 

Ultimately, the situation remains the same.

Hulkenberg and Schumacher are the contenders, and - for whatever reason - Haas remains uncommitted. 

micky schumacher
News

F1 News: Haas delays 2023 driver announcement

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202211100454_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Pierre Gasly says race ban could cost him in a 2023 championship fight

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Lando Norishh
News

F1 News: Lando Norris sits out Thursday Media duties with "suspected foot poisoning"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Doohan_signe_ses_debuts_alors_que_BWT_Alpine_F1_Team_se_prepare_pour_le_Grand_Prix_de_Mexico (2)
News

F1 News: Jack Doohan reveals Fernando Alonso "has always been there" for advice

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
red bull bybit
News

F1 and Crypto sponsorship - The beginning of the end?

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M307084 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes set to lose major sponsor as crypto partner goes bankrupt

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202203190349_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: FIA to use AI technology in battle against online abuse

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
magnussen kevin
News

F1 News: Haas "very optimistic" about 2023 development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang