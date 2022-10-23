F1 News: Haas F1 Team launches protest against Alonso and Perez

Haas F1 Team has launched a protest against the finishing positions of Fernando Alonso and Sergio Perez, due to neither driver receiving black-and-orange flags after damaging their cars.

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has complained on several occasions about the FIA using black-and-orange flags to call Kevin Magnussen into the pits.

The Danish driver has been forced to make an early stop on multiple occasions this year after running with loose or damaged parts to his car after early-race collisions.

The American squad is now hoping for action against Alonso and Perez, who both suffered from loose parts to their cars after sustaining damage in the American GP.

The FIA's hearing on the matter will commence at 18:15 local time, with representatives from both Alpine and Red Bull being called to the stewards.