Haas has revealed its latest logo with new title sponsor, MoneyGram, and fans are less than impressed.

It was revealed last year that Haas had managed to secure new title sponsor, MoneyGram, with a multi-year deal. MoneyGram are a money transfer company and will have their logo featured on the cars as well as the team logo changing to incorporate them.

Haas took to Twitter to reveal the new logo to the fans which shows the MoneyGram logo within the circle around the 'H'.

The new logo does not seem to have gone down well with fans, one commented:

"It looks so bad sorry. It's pixelated and it doesn't even fit into that profile picture circle."

Another user commented on Mick Schumacher's departure from the team. They wrote:

"I'm now glad Mick doesn't have to drive under this monstrosity"

F1FAll.com posted to Twitter:

"New Haas logo... *throws up in mouth*"

Haas also shared the making of the logo:

"Introducing the bold new @MoneyGram Haas F1 Team"

Since Haas' F1 debut in 2014, they have had three title sponsors and the first two have ended up being fairly controversial.

Rich Energy was the teams title sponsor in 2019, however, this partnership ended part way through the season after the energy drinks company failed to pay Haas.

After Rich Energy, the team signed a contract with Uralkali as their sponsor. However, the team cut ties with the Russian company, which is owned by Dmitry Mazepin, after Russia invaded Ukraine. They also dropped Nikita Mazepin as a driver at the same time, for the same reason.

Haas team principal, Guenther Steiner, has spoken about the new partnership with MoneyGram. He explained: