F1 News: Haas F1 Team to announce new multi-million sponsorship deal

Haas has developed a reputation for making very poor decisions regarding sponsorship, with their previous deals with title sponsors coming back to bite them.

Rich Energy is the most obvious example of a sponsor deal gone wrong for Haas, with the team's on-track difficulties in 2019 only exacerbated by the shenanigans of their sponsors, Rich Energy, on social media.

More recently, Haas abruptly cut ties with Uralkali - the sponsors tied with Nikita Mazepin - hallway through pre-season testing.

This was proved the correct decision, with Kevin Magnussen's arrival making the team far more attractive to sponsors and providing the team with vital points almost instantly in Bahrain.

Despite this recovery, the limitations of Haas's financial resources have been exposed this season as they have failed to keep up with the development of rival teams in the midfield.

With this in mind, acquiring new sponsors will remain imperative. It seems Haas shares this perspective because, according to the German outlet AMuS, the team will announce a new title sponsor at the American GP this weekend.

Team principal Guenther Steiner has previously spoken about the team's more recent conversations with sponsors, which he described as overwhelmingly positive.

Steiner has also spoken about attracting more American-based sponsors, a decision which seems increasingly logical considering the sport's growth in the US.

Haas finds itself at the centre of driver market discussion, with Mick Schumacher's future at the team proving an area of contention and controversy.

Whilst this is an important story to follow, the bigger issue for Haas is their lack of resources and infrastructure compared to most teams on the grid. It is because of this that securing reliable funding is so important.

The American team - in some ways - is responsible for their lacklustre acquisition of sponsors in the past, often becoming dependent on just one sponsorship deal for their income.

For a team now consistently competing in the midfield (albeit with diminishing success as the year has progressed), Haas should be able to gain sponsorship deals of high quality in the future.