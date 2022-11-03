Skip to main content
F1 News: Haas faces backlash after acquiring NFT Sponsor

F1 News: Haas faces backlash after acquiring NFT Sponsor

Haas announces a new deal with an NFT sponsor.

Haas announces a new deal with an NFT sponsor.

Haas F1 Team has recently celebrated MoneyGram as its new title sponsor for 2023, but the American squad now faces significant criticism for its latest NFT sponsor. 

Most fans are sympathetic to the obstacles Haas face as one of the financially weakest teams in F1, but this has done little to improve the negative reaction to the team's new NFT partnership. 

Several Formula 1 teams have partnered with at least one NFT or Crypto company, with such groups offering significant cash sums to get into the sport.

After several years without an NFT partner, Haas has now agreed to a deal with OpenSea. 

The volatility of the NFT market has been evident in recent months, with sales collapsing since the start of 2022. 

Perhaps the biggest issue fans take with NFTs is their negative impact on the environment, which has contributed substantially to the worsening public perception of these tokens. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Returning to Haas specifically, it cannot be said their decision is out of sync with the other teams on the grid. Still, the announcement has disappointed fans. 

The American team is making a concerted effort to improve its financial situation in F1, and this new partnership seems to be one of the consequences. 

Whilst Haas will undoubtedly be well compensated for this sponsorship; there are almost certainly alternative sponsors to those in the NFT space. 

guenther steinerrr

This is not to say that acquiring suitable partners is easy, as Haas themselves have learned the hard way, but it would be untrue to say that Haas is without options. 

When considering the estimated $60 million the team will receive from MoneyGram, it is not unsurprising that fans are frustrated with this decision.

In any case, the upcoming months and years will demonstrate whether Haas can acquire a healthy number of sponsors to sustain its long-term continuation in the sport. 

magnussen cold with it
News

F1 News: Haas faces backlash after acquiring NFT Sponsor

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
norris and mclaren
News

F1 News: Christian Horner reveals Red Bull's previous contract talks with Lando Norris

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI201904120184_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

Rumour: Chinese Grand Prix Cancelled After Zero-COVID Policy Enforced

By Alex Harrington
latifi icyy
News

F1 News: Nicholas Latifi sends fans into frenzy by revealing "most obvious" path to continue racing

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
ricciardo daniell
News

F1 News: Daniel Ricciardo speaks openly on his F1 future - "2024 is potentially smarter"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
M344048
News

F1 News: Mercedes explain how Nicholas Latifi inspired Mexico strategy call

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
magnussen ice
News

F1 News: Haas hit the jackpot with new seven-figure sponsorship

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202210230102_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Max Verstappen hopes for "algorithm" to tackle "keyboard warriors" on social media

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang