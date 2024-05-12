F1 News: Haas 'Fought to Keep' Nico Hulkenberg - Revealed
Nico Hulkenberg recently discussed his impending departure from Haas and praised the extraordinary efforts of the new team boss Ayao Komatsu to renew his contract. Despite these efforts, Hulkenberg will be joining Sauber next season before it transitions to Audi in 2026.
Since his debut with Williams in 2010, Hulkenberg has been a familiar face in Formula 1, driving for teams such as Force India, Renault, Racing Point, and Sauber. So far this year, he has delivered crucial points finishes in Saudi Arabia, Australia, and China, leading Haas to a respectable seventh in the constructors’ standings.
Speaking about his upcoming exit from the American team and new team boss Ayao Komatsu, Hulkenberg commented to Autosport:
“He's doing well. He was really thrown in at the deep end as the new team boss at the beginning of the year out of nowhere.
“In February, he had a driver's contract in his hands for the first time in his life. That's also special, and there are a few things you have to know and see first."
Hulkenberg added:
“Up until the announcement, it was great working with him, also in terms of coordination. I spoke to him openly about it a few weeks ago, that there was a good dynamic and that a decision would probably be made sooner rather than later.
“He fought, he gave everything. "
Despite the strong ties to Haas, Hulkenberg’s decision to switch was propelled by Audi's promising sports prospects at Sauber.
“The decision wasn't a no-brainer for me. I've already given it some thought.
“Haas is the team that made my comeback possible. But at the end of the day, the better sporting prospect for me personally is simply with Audi.”
Leading into the final races of the season with Haas, Hulkenberg is focused on maintaining competitive performances, aware that the team might limit his access to sensitive information regarding the next season’s car build. Yet, he remains committed to aiding Haas in challenging other midfield teams.
“I don't think so. I think it will continue to be fair and good.
“The team and I both have a vested interest in finishing the season as well and successfully as possible.
“We want to try and beat all the other midfield teams, and I don't think that's entirely unrealistic given the way things look today. We will continue to work as a team in the right direction.”
It is currently not known who will be driving alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next year. Both current drivers Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas have expiring contracts at the end of 2024.