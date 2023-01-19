F1 aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 and part of that plan is banning wind tunnels. However, this has sparked concern within the teams. Arron Melvin, head of aerodynamics at Haas, claims it is something that the F1 "does not need to ban".

The proposed plan is to use Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to design the cars, rather than the wind tunnel testing. During an interview with RacingNews365, Melvin has discussed the potential move for the sport and how he believes it goes against what Formula 1 is. He explained:

"The regulations will have to change to allow us to be as thorough as we are now. These cars are very refined, and we get a substantial lap time from this refinement. "There are fast race cars that have very little wind tunnel testing, but that's not F1 so we have to keep in mind what the series wants to be. But it is certainly possible to make a safe, fast car without a wind tunnel."

The aerodynamics chief went on to explain that he thinks a slower "phase out" to a reduced level would be more appropriate, rather than an abrupt stop. He continued: