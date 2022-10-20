Haas new F1 Title Sponsorship for 2023 Revealed

It's the home race for Haas this coming weekend at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, and a day before the action starts, the team has announced its new title sponsor. It's a multi-year partnership that will see the Haas team change its name, as well as its cars' livery from 2023 onwards.

This new deal comes from MoneyGram, a business that covers peer-to-peer payments, who is seeking to latch on to the sport's huge growth after the success of Drive to Survive on Netflix. Unlike certain previous ties to companies, this looks like a long-term partnership that will help Haas remain on the grid.

"We are pleased to welcome an incredible brand like MoneyGram as our new title sponsor," said team owner Gene Haas. "Since our entrance into the F1 world championship in 2016, Haas has earned a reputation of strength, agility and resilience. "MoneyGram brings a similar drive to the world of financial services, and we're ready to work together to maximize results on and off the track."

The chairman and CEO of MoneyGram, Alex Holmes, also released a statement, celebrating the new partnership.

"We will continue to disrupt ourselves to meet the ever-changing financial needs of consumers, and we're determined to make sure the world knows it. "That's why we're hitting the accelerator by making our debut into the world of F1 and teaming up with Gene and Haas F1 team."

The contract with MoneyGram won't begin until after the 2022 season, but representatives from the company will be showing their faces at future races, as well as the press conference today in Austin ahead of the US Grand Prix.

Alongside this news, we're hoping this pushes Haas to make a decision on their driver lineup for the 2023 season. Kevin Magnussen is confirmed to be driving with the American team next year, but Mick Schumacher is yet to be contracted after a difficult season so far.