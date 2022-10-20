Haas new F1 Title Sponsorship for 2023 Revealed

Skip to main content
F1 News: Haas new Title Sponsorship for 2023 Revealed

F1 News: Haas new Title Sponsorship for 2023 Revealed

The future of Haas looks to be in good hands.

The future of Haas looks to be in good hands.

It's the home race for Haas this coming weekend at the Circuit of Americas in Austin, and a day before the action starts, the team has announced its new title sponsor. It's a multi-year partnership that will see the Haas team change its name, as well as its cars' livery from 2023 onwards. 

This new deal comes from MoneyGram, a business that covers peer-to-peer payments, who is seeking to latch on to the sport's huge growth after the success of Drive to Survive on Netflix. Unlike certain previous ties to companies, this looks like a long-term partnership that will help Haas remain on the grid.

"We are pleased to welcome an incredible brand like MoneyGram as our new title sponsor," said team owner Gene Haas.

"Since our entrance into the F1 world championship in 2016, Haas has earned a reputation of strength, agility and resilience.

"MoneyGram brings a similar drive to the world of financial services, and we're ready to work together to maximize results on and off the track."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The chairman and CEO of MoneyGram, Alex Holmes, also released a statement, celebrating the new partnership. 

"We will continue to disrupt ourselves to meet the ever-changing financial needs of consumers, and we're determined to make sure the world knows it.

"That's why we're hitting the accelerator by making our debut into the world of F1 and teaming up with Gene and Haas F1 team."

The contract with MoneyGram won't begin until after the 2022 season, but representatives from the company will be showing their faces at future races, as well as the press conference today in Austin ahead of the US Grand Prix. 

Alongside this news, we're hoping this pushes Haas to make a decision on their driver lineup for the 2023 season. Kevin Magnussen is confirmed to be driving with the American team next year, but Mick Schumacher is yet to be contracted after a difficult season so far. 

image_2022-10-20_163358148
News

McLaren Shows Off Innovative Technology - "The Future Of Motorsport Marketing"

By Alex Harrington
magnussen-baku-scaled
News

Haas new F1 Title Sponsorship for 2023 Revealed

By Alex Harrington
M285194
News

F1 News: America Goes Wild for Austin GP As Tickets Sell Out "Almost Immediately"

By Lydia Mee
J_Racing_I-TYPE5_011220_001
News

Problematic Fanboost System Voted Out For Formula E 2023

By Lydia Mee
Guentherrrr
News

F1 News: Guenther Steiner - Mick Schumacher must score points

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
huuuuuulkk
News

F1 News: Haas confirms Nico Hulkenberg talks

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202112130388_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb
News

F1 News: Lando Norris had talks with Red Bull before signing McLaren deal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
SI202203200179_hires_jpeg_24bit_rgb (1)
News

F1 News: Audi's F1 goals - "We want to win races within three years"

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang