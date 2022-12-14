F1 News: Haas reaches "significant landmark" in 2023 development

Haas F1 Team has passed the first stage in its development process for the 2023 season, following successful crash tests with the FIA.

The FIA has certified the chassis and front nose of Haas's VF-23 machine (Haas's 2023 car), confirming its homologation and legality ahead of next year.

The American squad has spoken openly about its struggles with development in recent months, struggling to introduce any significant upgrades during the 2022 campaign.

Haas still lacks the financial resources of other teams on the grid, forcing them to make sacrifices in terms of resource allocation for upgrades.

With the 2023 season only months away, Haas will be pleased to have passed this important - albeit fairly normal - test.

Mick Schumacher's early season crashes were cited by Guenther Steiner as a contributing factor to Haas's limited development last season, but it would be unfair to overstate this issue.

It cannot be denied that Schumacher's crashes were costly, but even without the 23-year-old's very expensive mistakes, Haas will need more investment moving forward.

MoneyGram's arrival as title sponsor next year will offer the team an important financial boost ahead of 2023, but there is still plenty of work ahead.

In any case, the American team appears to be entering a more healthy financial situation that will facilitate its growth moving forward.