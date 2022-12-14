Skip to main content
F1 News: Haas reaches "significant landmark" in 2023 development

F1 News: Haas reaches "significant landmark" in 2023 development

Haas continues its 2023 development.

Haas continues its 2023 development.

Haas F1 Team has passed the first stage in its development process for the 2023 season, following successful crash tests with the FIA.

The FIA has certified the chassis and front nose of Haas's VF-23 machine (Haas's 2023 car), confirming its homologation and legality ahead of next year. 

The American squad has spoken openly about its struggles with development in recent months, struggling to introduce any significant upgrades during the 2022 campaign. 

Haas still lacks the financial resources of other teams on the grid, forcing them to make sacrifices in terms of resource allocation for upgrades.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the 2023 season only months away, Haas will be pleased to have passed this important - albeit fairly normal - test. 

guenther steinerr

Mick Schumacher's early season crashes were cited by Guenther Steiner as a contributing factor to Haas's limited development last season, but it would be unfair to overstate this issue. 

It cannot be denied that Schumacher's crashes were costly, but even without the 23-year-old's very expensive mistakes, Haas will need more investment moving forward. 

MoneyGram's arrival as title sponsor next year will offer the team an important financial boost ahead of 2023, but there is still plenty of work ahead. 

In any case, the American team appears to be entering a more healthy financial situation that will facilitate its growth moving forward.

guenther steiner haas
News

F1 News: Haas reaches "significant landmark" in 2023 development

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Charles Leclerc
News

F1 News: Will Charles Leclerc Prosper under Vasseur as new Team Principal Confirmed?

By Lydia Mee
M311395
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Is Officially One of the World's Most Stylish People

By Lydia Mee
220061-abu-dhabi-gp-saturday
News

F1 World Reacts To Ferrari's New Team Principal Confirmation

By Lydia Mee
Untitled design (1)
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes Fought For His Disabled Brother to Experience an F1 Car - "First To Do So"

By Lydia Mee
M277122 (1)
News

F1 News: Mercedes Pokes Fun at Recent Team Chief Movements

By Lydia Mee
SEIDL SAUBER
News

F1 News: Andreas Seidl joins Sauber Group as new CEO

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang
Andreas Seidl 2
News

F1 News: Andrea Stella replaces Seidl as McLaren team principal

By Jaden Diaz-Ndisang