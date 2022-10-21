Haas Reveals New Livery For Home Race At United States Grand Prix

It's been confirmed that Haas F1 team has partnered with a new title sponsor, ensuring their place in the future of the sport with a multi-year contract. Alongside an influx of cash, the partnership with American money movers 'MoneyGram' will see Haas change its name and bring on a new livery.

Haas has had an interesting history with its sponsors, with its Rich Energy partnership being one hell of a dramatic few months of the sport, and this year, the team cancelled its partnership with Uralkali after Russia invaded Ukraine. This saw the car running its iconic, albeit rather bare, white Haas livery for the rest of this year to remove any Russian connection from the car.

For 2023, the team will enter under the name MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, and while Williams F1 team has revealed a livery for their pop-up shop, Haas has gone one step further.

Before we get there though, we can enjoy a new livery for Haas for the upcoming Austin GP, which is set to begin with Free Practice 1 later today. They posted a photo of the car, which now wields the colours of the United States flag, as well as some stars and stripes to match.

As far as liveries go, it's not a huge change, but it's just enough for Haas to celebrate its home Grand Prix in the United States.