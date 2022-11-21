F1 News: Haas scolds Mick Schumacher in final moments with the team

Mick Schumacher's final race for Haas proved extremely difficult, both during and after the Abu Dhabi GP.

Schumacher received a 5-second time penalty after making contact with Nicholas Latifi, summarising a season of near-misses for the youngster.

Haas announced Nico Hulkenberg's arrival just a few days before the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

This announcement leaves Schumacher without a seat on the 2023 grid, forcing him to find another avenue to keep his Formula 1 career alive.

Even the chequered flag failed to bring Schumacher comfort, as Haas gave him a harsh telling off on team radio for doing celebratory 'doughnuts'.

Despite this difficult end to the season, he spoke candidly about his 2022 campaign via his social media:

"The 2022 season has come to an end, and with that, a chapter as well.

"I want to take this moment to thank everyone at Haas F1 for all their hard work over the last two years.

"I've been able to meet incredible people and have built friendships that I will cherish for life...

"I don't know yet what next year will bring, but I know I'll work harder than ever to come back stronger and be the best version of myself."

More than half the teams in F1 will have a new driver lineup in 2023, demonstrating the volatility of the driver market.

With this in mind, openings might present themselves for Mick Schumacher throughout the course of next year.

Toto Wolff has already mentioned the 23-year-old as a candidate to join Mercedes as a reserve driver for next season.

Whilst this is far from Schumacher's ideal scenario, it still allows him to stay active within the paddock and maximise his chances of a return.