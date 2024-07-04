F1 News: Haas Signs Nico Hulkenberg Replacement Ahead Of British GP
British Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman has inked a multi-year deal setting the stage for his full-time racing in the 2025 Formula 1 World Championship.
At just 19 years old, Bearman is already making waves in the racing community as a revered member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and the official reserve driver for both Ferrari and Haas.
Bearman has been one to watch since he took the wheel for Carlos Sainz at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March, securing a commendable seventh-place finish. His participation in various FP1 sessions for Haas in both 2023 and 2024 further exposed him to the Formula 1 environment.
Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu commented in a press release from the team:
“It’s an exciting thing to be able to give a young driver as talented as Oliver Bearman his first full-time seat in Formula 1. He’s developed into an incredibly mature driver under the guidance of the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and the world saw that for themselves when he was called in at the last minute to compete at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
"Oliver proved he was more than ready for the task, and we’ve seen that for ourselves running him in the Haas cars in our FP1 sessions over the past two seasons. We’re looking forward to further developing him as a driver and reaping the benefits of his talent – both inside and outside of the car. Oliver’s a great guy and a very welcome addition to the team when he joins us for the FP1 weekends. Now we know that relationship is going to be longer-term, it’s a positive thing for all concerned.”
Gene Haas, the team owner, shared his optimism about Bearman’s full-time inclusion, expressing high expectations for the young talent:
“I’m pleased we’ve been able to give Oliver Bearman this opportunity to drive full-time in Formula 1 – he’s undoubtedly an exciting rookie prospect, not just based on what he showed in Saudi Arabia but also through his time developing his relationship with our team.
"I’m personally excited to see how he grows as a driver, and we look forward to seeing him deliver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team next season and beyond. This is an exciting time for the team. Oliver’s signing shows we continue to invest in talent – both on and off-track – as we continue to compete at the highest level.”
For Bearman, the contract marks a dream realized and a chance to contribute significantly to Haas's future successes. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Bearman shared:
“It’s hard to put into words just how much this means to me. To say out loud that I will be a Formula 1 driver for MoneyGram Haas F1 Team makes me so immensely proud. To be one of the very few people who get to do the thing what they dreamed of as a child is something truly incredible. To Gene, Ayao and everyone at Haas, thank you for believing in me and for trusting me to represent your team. I’ve really enjoyed working with everyone since the first time we met in Mexico and I can’t wait to enjoy this moment with them and hopefully many more in the future. To Fred, Marco, Jock, Alessandro and everyone at the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy, quite simply, I wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you for preparing me since F4 for this incredible opportunity and know I will give it everything I have.”