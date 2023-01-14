Skip to main content

F1 News: Haas Will Reach Cost Cap In 2023 - "It's A Fair And Square Fight"

Guenther Steiner is expecting the 2023 season to be a fair fight now his team will reach the cost cap.

Haas chief Guenther Steiner is looking forward to 2023 for one main reason. The American-owned team will be reaching the cost cap limit and is excited for a fight of talents, not budgets. 

The cost cap will be reduced to $135m for this upcoming season, and thanks to Haas' new main sponsor Moneygram, they'll have plenty of resources to take them to this limit. 

USATSI_19278334_168396005_lowres

In an interview with GPFans, Steiner is looking forward to more of a fair fight for 2023:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We were a little bit off [the $140m cap level in 2022]. For 2023, we will be at the cap level.

“I think everybody will be at the cap. It will then be about how talented you are, not how much money you've got.

“It’s about using it wisely, getting everything out of it, with the technical guys doing a good job.”

The North Carolina-based squad saw minimal development last year, despite showing good performance in the midfield. By the end of the year they were struggling to keep up with their main competitors due to this, but Steiner is using this as an educational experience.

"We know a few things, technically, where we could have been better, and we know how to fix them.

"That's why I say, I'm pretty good. I don't know what the other teams are doing.

"For sure, they are not waiting for us to come and take their positions, so they are doing development and things like this, but it's now a fair-and-square fight.”

America will be excited to have a team from the States competing with the head of the pack. With Williams F1 also debuting a new American driver for 2023 in the shape of Logan Sargeant, America is going to be well represented as F1 becomes more popular than ever in the country. 

USATSI_19264430_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Haas Will Reach Cost Cap In 2023 - "It's A Fair And Square Fight"

By Alex Harrington
f69c19b85ad95a5fdb3bde7419fa8da63c16955a-2712x1525
Rumours

F1 Rumours: Williams to Acquire Gulf As Iconic Sponsorship For 2023 Season

By Alex Harrington
M272045-2
News

Lewis Hamilton News: Toto Wolff Expects Easy Contract Negotiations With Mercedes Champion

By Alex Harrington
USATSI_19264981_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: George Russell Shares Emotional Farewell To James Vowles After Mercedes Exit

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_19288851_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton Bids James Vowles Goodbye As He Leaves Mercedes For Williams

By Lydia Mee
SI201412033393
News

F1 News: Red Bull Blows the Lid Off Mercedes Hybrid Dominance - Superior Engine to Blame

By Lydia Mee
Logan Sargeant
News

Logan Sargeant Insists Nationality Didn't Help With F1 Entry - "I've Put In The Hard Work"

By Lydia Mee
USATSI_16275141_168396005_lowres
News

F1 News: Kevin Magnussen To Undergo "Minor Surgery" Ahead Of 2023 Season

By Lydia Mee