F1 News: Haas Will Reach Cost Cap In 2023 - "It's A Fair And Square Fight"

Haas chief Guenther Steiner is looking forward to 2023 for one main reason. The American-owned team will be reaching the cost cap limit and is excited for a fight of talents, not budgets.

The cost cap will be reduced to $135m for this upcoming season, and thanks to Haas' new main sponsor Moneygram, they'll have plenty of resources to take them to this limit.

In an interview with GPFans, Steiner is looking forward to more of a fair fight for 2023:

“We were a little bit off [the $140m cap level in 2022]. For 2023, we will be at the cap level. “I think everybody will be at the cap. It will then be about how talented you are, not how much money you've got. “It’s about using it wisely, getting everything out of it, with the technical guys doing a good job.”

The North Carolina-based squad saw minimal development last year, despite showing good performance in the midfield. By the end of the year they were struggling to keep up with their main competitors due to this, but Steiner is using this as an educational experience.

"We know a few things, technically, where we could have been better, and we know how to fix them. "That's why I say, I'm pretty good. I don't know what the other teams are doing. "For sure, they are not waiting for us to come and take their positions, so they are doing development and things like this, but it's now a fair-and-square fight.”

America will be excited to have a team from the States competing with the head of the pack. With Williams F1 also debuting a new American driver for 2023 in the shape of Logan Sargeant, America is going to be well represented as F1 becomes more popular than ever in the country.