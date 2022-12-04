F1 News: Haas boss Guenther Steiner excited for "bomb" 2023 Ferrari engine

Skip to main content
Guenther Steiner is optimistic about Haas's chances for next season, revealing that Ferrari should have a "bomb" engine (meaning a very good one) next season.

The Haas team principal will be encouraged by the VF-22's performance in 2022, allowing the American squad to secure its best position in the standings since 2018. 

MoneyGram's arrival as title sponsor will provide vital financial support next season, helping Haas in an area where they have traditionally faced great difficulty. 

However, this year also demonstrated the team's limitations - as the American squad failed to introduce meaningful upgrades during the season. 

Haas will also rely on Ferrari to produce a solid power unit next year, with the Italian squad's engine suffering from occasional reliability issues in 2022. 

Speaking in a press conference, as quoted by Ravenna Today, Guenther Steiner revealed that he expects Ferrari's engine to be very powerful in 2023:

"There is a lot of support for Ferrari, and if it is competitive it will be positive for us too, because it means that we will have a fast engine.

"I met Mattia Binotto, and he told me that next season's engine will be a bomb...

"We had two difficult years with the pandemic, but we got back on our feet. The season we finished went well, but it could have been better. 

"We can consider it a year of growth. In 2023 we want to grow even more."

Mattia Binotto might have resigned from his position as Ferrari team principal, but he still expressed his confidence in the Maranello-squad's engine. 

There is no guarantee that Ferrari's promise to Guenther Steiner will be realised, but Haas will hope that their power unit is not a limiting factor next season all the same. 

